Where can I donate to Grenadians affected by the coronavirus lockdown?

The crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is inspiring hundreds of Grenadians to contribute funds towards tackling food insecurity in our tri-isle state.

Amidst the current curfew, in response to the sight of hundreds of people lined up under the blaring sun in parishes across the nation just to purchase food, Grenadians at home and abroad have started to take action.

Leading by example

Earlier this week, Gouyave-born soca star Hollice Mapp, aka Mr Killa, shared a moving video that explained why he felt the desire to put his hands into his own pockets to provide dozens of food baskets to people in need.

Yet as the list below shows, it’s not just superstars who are giving back. Grenadians on the island and those overseas are using the power of the internet to raise funds to provide food for people made vulnerable by the current crisis.

Help Grenadians in need

While restrictions on access to stores and supermarkets look set to ease in the coming days, the stark reality of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic means that increasing numbers of folks, both in Grenada and within the diaspora, will have less money with which to purchase food. help really is needed.

Below is a list of some of the pandemic-related initiatives currently in operation in Grenada. If you know of others, please do add the details in the comments section below. Fundraising by registered charities and for vulnerable older people in the diaspora are particularly welcome!

Acts of Kindness

As reported in NOW Grenada, a grassroots project dubbed ‘Acts of Kindness’ has raised over $8,000 in cash and in-kind to provide food vouchers to 163 families.

The initiative was so successful that the collective of concerned citizens is now undertaking a second round of donations. Contact Ayanna Williams at williamsa1@live.com for more details.

The Rotary Club of Grenada – East

The Rotary Club of Grenada – East has undertaken community outreach to provide food hampers to people in need. For more information on how to contribute, contact rotarygrenadaeast@gmail.com.

St Mark

Akima Paul Lambert has set up a PayPal pool to provide groceries to those living in the parish of St Mark who may not have enough in these times and whose monthly food budget may not have been enough to cover household expenditure.

St David

Trisha Mitchell is coordinating an appeal for food vouchers and food packages (from Hot Spot) for those in the virgin parish to the tune of $100 XCD. The initiative on the GoFundMe platform aims to raise enough funds to purchase 50 food parcels.

St George, North East

This PayPal appeal was set up by Niasha Keens-Douglas for people in the local community whose household food budget has been affected by these uncertain times and to also help local shopkeepers to stay afloat.

Homegrown freebies for kids

Caribbean-focused mobile app

Tamboulay, a Grenada company, has designed a mobile app game for children. “Carey and Cassie’s Caribbean Adventures” is a trivia game that explores a variety of iconic Caribbean destinations.

While there are many apps for children already on the market, Tamboulay’s Grenadian founder, Kevin Dolland, was keen to create an app that is culturally appropriate for West Indian children.

Arts and crafts

Grenadian artist Stacey Byer is using the lockdown to create free printable activity sheets for the little ones while they are stuck at home.

Her current offering includes an island word search puzzle with terms such as ‘Fedon’ and ‘crappo’ to look out for as well as a range of Spice Isle inspired coloring sheets.